Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC happy with Ndume’s removal

11 January 2017, 08:37

Abuja -  The All Progressives Congress (APC), has welcomed the development in the Senate, which has led to the replacement of the Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmed Lawan, both of whom are card-carrying members of the APC .

The party further stated that it viewed the development as a concrete expression of faith by the APC Senate Caucus in our efforts to resolve the lingering issues that had trailed the election of Senate leadership just as it believed the move to be a major step forward in efforts to reuniting the various interest groups in the Senate, while presenting a common legislative front for the party.

This was contained in a release and signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The statement said: “We are particularly delighted that the consultations that were initiated towards the end of 2015 between the Party caucuses in the National Assembly and the party executives as well as other leading stakeholders of our party has yielded these results and the Senate has demonstrated its willingness to finally submit to the will of the Party in this regard

Also read: Saraki, Lawan loyalists disagree on senate majority leader

“Recall that soon after the issue of election in the Senate occurred, the Party leadership had resolved that Senator Lawan be compensated with the position of the Senate Leader. Sadly, that directive was not fully complied with at the time.

"But we are happy to see this change effected, which represents a significant progress in our efforts to build a strong and united Party. With this development therefore, we are confident that the issues arising from the elections in the Senate in 2015 have been put to rest.

While thanking Senator Ndume for his service and sacrifice to the party which it said “would not be forgotten”, the APC congratulated Senator Lawan, the new Senate Leader on his election by the APC caucus in the Senate, expressing the hope that “he will use his vast experience and knowledge to enhance legislative works to further our party’s agenda of change”.

The APC assured Nigerians that it will continue to work assiduously under the leadership and guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve any other pending issues that may have affected the Party at different levels, restating however that with this latest development, the has demonstrated its resilience and capacity to resolve its internal differences in order to realise the true change and transformation  promised to Nigerians.







- News 24

