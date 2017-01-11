All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC is dead in Rivers, says Wike

Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead in the state, reports Daily Post

He said this on Monday while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor local government area.

Wike according to Thisday stated that the dislodgement of the APC was made possible not only through the many developmental projects being carried out by his administration,but also by the fact that the leaders of the APC have anti-people programmes only.

“There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state.” “If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items.” Also read: Rivers APC demands Gov Wike’s resignation

He said he had fulfilled the promises made to the people of the area, adding that more projects will be executed in the area.

- News 24