APC lawmakers stage walkout over Rivers minority leader

18 January 2017, 13:22

Port Harcourt - Four of the lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress into the Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday staged a walkout over the choice of the Minority Leader.

Trouble started when member representing Port Harcourt State Constituency Victoria Nyeche, from the APC, nominated Josiah Olu of Eleme Constituency as the Minority Leader.

But the nomination was not recognised as Sam Ogeh (Emohua), a legislator from the Peoples Democratic Party nominated the member representing Akuku-Toru State Constituency II, Benibo Anabraba, for the position.

There was, however, discontent among the lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC when Edison Ehie, also of the PDP seconded the motion to Anabraba’s nomination.

Anabraba, a member of the APC, is said to be the son of a PDP chieftain in Rivers State, reports Punch.

Efforts by Nyeche, who is the only female lawmaker in the House,  to stop the move using Order 10 Rule 1 of the House Rules did not scale through as the Majority Leader of the assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule (PDP), also sighting the same order and as well, Order 5 Rule 1 and Order 6 Rule 1, which say at all times the Speaker shall interpret the Standing Order of the House, argued that the Order 10 Rule 1 did not specify who would nominate, rather, it only states that Minority and Deputy Minority Leaders must come from the opposition party.

Thisday reports that efforts by Olu to raise further order did not scale through as the Speaker, Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, said Order 10 Rule 1 is not ambiguous.

When a vote was put through, Anabraba polled 15 votes, against Olu, who polled eight votes.

Also read: Rivers Assembly swears-in 12 PDP, APC members-elect on Friday

Further calls by the Speaker for the nomination of Deputy Minority Leader did not get any response as the APC members present at the sitting all walked out.

The Speaker congratulated Anabraba for emerging the Minority Leader of the House and promised that he (Speaker) would continue to be fair by upholding the constitution.


- News 24

Tags apc pdp rivers state parliament party politics
APC lifts suspension on officials

17 January 2017, 17:02
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

