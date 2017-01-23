APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP

The party in a statement by the Rivers PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah and signed by his aide, Jerry Needam, said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, only used their positions to cause crisis, division.

Also read: APC Rivers alleges PDP foul play against Amaechi

“It is sad that while the APC leaders from other states of the federation are making efforts, using their positions to do something positive and developmental in their respective states, our brothers in the same party, who are even holding top positions at the centre, are only bent on destroying our state.

