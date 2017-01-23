Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP

23 January 2017, 08:06

Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Rivers State has accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state of working against the state.

The PDP said the state was yet to make any considerable progress since the APC took over power in 2015.

The party in a statement by the Rivers PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah and signed by his aide, Jerry Needam, said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, only used their positions to cause crisis, division.

Also read: APC Rivers alleges PDP foul play against Amaechi

“It is sad that while the APC leaders from other states of the federation are making efforts, using their positions to do something positive and developmental in their respective states, our brothers in the same party, who are even holding top positions at the centre, are only bent on destroying our state.

“They are always igniting crisis and misinforming the good people of Rivers State on issues of development, policies and actions of government,” Obuah added.

- News 24

Tags apc pdp rotimi amaechi dakuku peterside rivers state party politics
Council polls to hold February 11 in Oyo State

20 January 2017, 12:04
