APC leaders query Kwankwaso over North-West crisis

The meeting according to Daily Post was chaired by the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors for a little over 30 minutes, was held at the instance of the party’s National Chairman.

The APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, had about a week ago, alleged that Kwankwaso and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, were destabilising the party in the zone in pursuit of their personal ambitions.

It was gathered that the former governor used the opportunity to correct some misinformation about him.

He affirmed his loyalty to the party after giving them a piece of his mind about happenings in Kano.

