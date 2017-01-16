A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

APC lures PDP governors

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun mobilizing its forces towards encroaching deep into the South-south and South-east geo-political zones ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party is targeting governors from the Peoples Democratic Party in the two zones.

With the exception of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who has proven a stubborn fly for the APC, the other governors in the two zones, who are in their first terms, are being targeted for the cross-over onslaught.

Top on the list of those being approached are Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and that of Akwa Ibom. Udom Emmanuel.

The APC leaders have also each out to Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The state has been in the hands of the APGA since 2003.

It was gathered that towards achieving the goal, some top shots of the APC in the two regions have been reaching out to the governors with a view to convincing them to join the APC and ditch the PDP.

Top leaders of the party are already dangling carrots of automatic re-election to all the governors, reports New Telegraph.

The position of the APC stalwarts is strengthened by the continued crisis in the PDP, where the two arrowheads of the combat, Senator Ahmed Markarfi and Senator Ali Modu Sheriff are locked in a battle of supremacy over the control of the party.

















