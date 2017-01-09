Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

APC moves to suspend senator

Bauch - The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauch State has commenced moves to suspend the senator representing Bauchi South in the Senate Senator Ali Wakili from the party.

The leaders according to Daily Trust accused the senator of committing series of offences inimical to the progress of the party.

The party leadership in a letter dated January 8th, 2017 addressed to the local government party chairman signed by Markus Silas and endorsed by 20 other executives stated that they have forwarded their complaints‎ seeking to suspend the senator from the party.

The senator, however, in a statement alleged that there are plans by some officials of All Progressives Congress (APC) to expel him and other elected members from the party. The statement signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mohammed Ladan Ahmed, the senator stated that the move has the backing of the state leadership of the party and the Bauchi State government.

He added that the meeting to remove him was allegedly held at the residence of acting Bauchi South APC Zonal Vice‎ Chairman, Murtala Ibrahim Kundum and was also attended by the recently removed Tafawa Balewa APC party chairman, Mijinyawa Hardo





