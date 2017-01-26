Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC registered 100 000 new members in Abia

Umuahia - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has registered 100 000 new members.

The new members were said to have joined the party at the close of its 10 days membership drive, reports Daily Trust.

The new members were drawn from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Donatus Nwamkpa, who disclosed this, said the party had earlier set a target of 300 000 new members in the first phase of the exercise.

Also read: APC in South East vows to take over power from PDP in 2019

He assured that the doors of the party would remain open for prospective members as “no one would be denied joining the APC The development is said to be one of the gains of peace talks held by the party’s national leadership for aggrieved factions in the state.



- News 24