APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

APC rejects Buhari's nominee for head of agency

24 January 2017, 15:14

Minna - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has kicked against the nomination Prof. Abdulkarim Ali as the new Managing Director of the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority.

Ali was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari and he is awaiting confirmation from the Senate.

The party said it prefers an indigene of the state to head the agency instead of Ali who is from Kano,, reports Today

Chairman of the party in the state, Muhammad Jibrin Imam noted that Niger has competent people to occupy the position.

Also read: Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee as NERC Chairman

He said the position of managing director of Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority has eluded the state for over 20 years .

Imam said, "President Buhari should correct the anomaly in line with the change agenda of his administration."

- News 24

Tags apc niger state party politics
Fayose meets Daniel, Gana over resolution of crisis in PDP

24 January 2017, 13:29
