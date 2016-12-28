A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

APC senator attacks Amosun over succession bid

Abeokuta - Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Senator Solomon Adeola, has hit back at Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State over his declaration that some governorship aspirants are not qualified to succeed him in 2019.

Adeola is believed to be eyeing the governorship seat in the state in 2019.

News 24 recalls that Amosun had at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Abeokuta last week, said he does not know who will be the next governor of the state, but he knows who would not be.

Amosun also declared that none of the seven aspirants, who had indicated interest to succeed him in 2019 would become governor in the state.

But Adeola in response to Amosun's comments, said only God will determine the next governor of the state, reports New Telegraph.

Adeola spoke at a Christmas party organised in Sango-Ota by a former state Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Samuel Aiyedogbon. He expressed surprise at Amosun’s remark and contended that nobody was capable of determining the next governor except God. Adeola noted that he had been contesting and winning elections for about 20 years and was not afraid to throw his hat into the ring again in 2019.



- News 24