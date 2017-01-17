Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

APC senators deny plot to impeach Ekweremadu

17 January 2017, 08:43

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Some Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have denied reports that they are plotting to impeach the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu if he fails to defect to the party.

The APC senators said the reports are just speculations.

News 24 recalls that some senators of the party had on January 12 called on Ekweremadu, to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

The call on  Ekweremadu to join the APC came just 24 hours after the APC caucus in the Senate removed Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader and replaced him with Ahmed Lawan.

During the adoption of the Votes and proceedings to affirmed Ndume's removal, there was a mild drama as Senator Kabiru Marafa, who moved for the adoption reaffirmed his call on Ekweremadu, to decamp from the PDP to APC.

Marafa, who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate, said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President's position.

Seconding, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) also asked Ekweremadu to decamp to APC

But the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sola Adeyeye on Monday said he was not aware of such plot while responding to reporters’ question on the subject at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja

He said speculations about an impending move against the Deputy Senate President were at best “just speculations, reports Punch

He said, “I am a member of the APC caucus in the Senate I ‘m aware of the effort of the party that led to the emergence of Senator Lawan.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan also denied knowledge of any such plan noting that he looks forward to working with all Senator irrespective of their political party affiliations.

He said, “All I know is that, my colleagues in the Senate APC caucus held a meeting and decided that I should be made Senate Leader and that happened on Tuesday last week as you all know.

“We are looking forward to working together in a very brotherly and fraternal manner with the APC caucus and indeed with other Senators from other political parties such as the Labour party and the PDP. I don’t have any idea if anyone is trying to impeach anyone in the Senate.”

- News 24

