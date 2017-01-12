President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC senators urge Ekweremadu to decamp to party

Abuja - Barely 24 hours the All Progressives Congress (APC ) caucus in the Senate removed Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader, the caucus is also moving to reclaim the seat of the Deputy Senate President.

The seat is currently occupied by Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Ndume was sacked on Tuesday following a letter by the APC caucus, which was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

He was replaced by Ahmed Lawan.

During the adoption of the Votes and proceedings on Wednesday, there was a mild drama as Senator Kabiru Marafa, who moved for the adoption reaffirmed his call on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC.

Marafa who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President's position.

Moving for the adoption, Marafa said, “I move for the adoption and appeal to the Deputy Senate President to heed to my call.”

Seconding, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) also asked Ekweremadu to decamp to APC, reports Daily Trust

“I second the adoption and urge the Deputy Senate President to as a matter of urgency decamp to the APC,” he also said.

However, in approving the Votes and Proceedings, Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, dodged the call on him to leave the PDP for the APC.



- News 24