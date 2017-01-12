APC set to hold national convention after two years

Since the last convention of the party held in October 2014, same should have held about three months ago.

Also read: APC to hold convention before August

Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution states that the national convention of the party shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days’ notice to members eligible to attend.