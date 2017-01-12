Hello 

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

APC set to hold national convention after two years

12 January 2017, 15:03

Abuja -  Barring any last minute change of plans, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its national convention in the first quarter of 2017.

The convention is likely to hold in February.

The convention is used to ratify policies and programmes of the party, elect or remove the national officers of the Party;,elect the presidential candidate of the party and amend the constitution of the party from time to time as the need may arise among other issues.

Since the last convention of the party held in October 2014, same should have held about three months ago.

Also read: APC to hold convention before August

Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution states that the national convention of the party shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee (NWC) and approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least 14 days’ notice to members eligible to attend.

The  2017 convention is being planned following agitations by some party chieftains that some parts of the party’s constitution must be reviewed and modified in line with best practices, reports Leadership

Already, the party’s national vice chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, has been appointed the secretary of the Constitution Review Committee to receive and collate suggestions and recommendations which will eventually be deliberated on at the convention.

It was also gathered that there are subterranean moves by some influential interests in the party’s national leadership to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.



- News 24

Tags apc abuja party politics
