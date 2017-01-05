APC slams Fayose over allegation of impeach plot

Ado Ekiti - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has reacted to Governor Ayodele Fayose’s accusation that the party was plotting to remove him as governor before the expiration of his tenure.

Fayose had in a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, accused former Governor Segun Oni and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, of clandestine moves to coerce the judiciary to use the Army Panel report to reverse his election victory.

He prayed the CJN to resist the move to preserve democracy and integrity of the judiciary.

But the APC through its state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, denied the allegation, describing it as the “ranting of a notorious blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and a pathological liar”.

Olatunbosun in a statement on Thursday said Fayose was afraid of his own shadow as a “lawless misfit in the position of authority who has no respect for the supreme law of the country.

He said the governor was only jittery and afraid of the consequences of his many infractions on the law.

Accusing Fayose of crying wolf where none exists, Olatunbosun said there was no meeting where Fayemi and Oni met to boast that Fayose would be removed.

The statement read in parts: “Fayemi and Oni are too decent and busy in their assignments to engage in such frivolous boasts that Fayose is accusing them of.

Their track records as democrats and ‘Omoluabi’ is there for all to see as opposed to Fayose’s hit-and-run and ‘bolekaja’ reputation.

“The same Segun Oni he went to visit at his country home with funfare recently is the same man Fayose is now accusing of plotting to remove him from office, which shows clearly that he is confused and suffering from hysteria.

“Fayemi and Oni would rather busy themselves with the development of Ekiti instead of making Fayose, who has caused much embarrassment to himself and Ekiti people, their topic.”

"No one is deceived by Fayose in crowning himself as the national opposition leader to blackmail the Federal Government if called upon to answer for his alleged crimes against Nigerian state.

“Fayose is on a familiar terrain to save his head with such a pre-emptive blackmail as usual even though he knows the details of the crimes he had committed and has continued to commit against the nation.

“He believes he is the wisest Nigerian who thinks he can cunningly manipulate people’s reasoning and cheat the law to get away with his crimes, otherwise how can Fayose indulge in that disingenuous allegation that he is being haunted for refusing to join APC when the truth is that APC leaders have been frustrating his pleas to join the party to save his head.”

“A man who invaded the court to beat a judge and assault court officials with thugs to stop judgment delivery on his perjury case has suddenly realised that the judiciary must not be compromised.” “

The guilty is afraid of the consequences of his many crimes against the Nigerian state and we wonder whether he is the one to tell the Supreme Court on what to do”.

“Why is Fayose jittery if he actually won the election? What will be the role of Mr Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court on the matter that only the Supreme Court can decide?

“Though no case has been filed before the Supreme Court, if a party feels aggrieved in Ekiti State election matter and decides to urge the Supreme Court to have a second look at the matter after the revelations in Capt Sagir Koli’s audio tape, military reports and confessions by PDP principal leaders who participated in the poll crime, there is no amount of blackmail of the judiciary that will stop such aggrieved party from approaching the court to seek redress no matter how long.”





















