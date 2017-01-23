A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC takes over pro - Jonathan group

Lagos - The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has taken over the structures of the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), the platform that vigorously campaigned for former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 re-election bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though Jonathan lost the re-election bid, TAN, by rallying the support of Igbo in Lagos for Jonathan, helped the PDP win six House of Representatives and state House of Assembly seats.

Leaders of the group in the state have vowed to deploy TAN platform for the APC in future elections, reports Thisday

The coordinator of TAN, Eke Obi, disclosed this during the 2017 luncheon hosted by the Leader, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila with Nigerians of Igbo extraction resident in his Surulere federal constituency 1.

Obi said despite Jonathan’s loss, TAN structure is still intact.

Also read: ACPN threatens to sue PDP, TAN over Jonathan rallies

In his address, Gbajabiamila who said the Igbo have been supportive of his political ambitions in the Surulere axis of Lagos, expressed optimism that the cordiality will continue.

Gbajabiamila, who contested the speakership position and lost to Yakubu Dogara, said he would have emerged Speaker of the green chamber if the APC had not lost the six constituencies in Lagos.

Gbajabiamila lost to Yakubu Dogara by eight votes.



The House leader according to Cable described the Igbo as economically strong and politically sagacious, saying they were a force to reckon with in the affairs of the state.

Gbajabiamila said the question of where people came from was fast becoming irrelevant as non-Yoruba speaking people were wielding political and economic powers.























- News 24