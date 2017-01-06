APC threatens to sue Gov Ayade over LG polls

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.
Calabar - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has threatened to drag the Gov Ben Ayade to court if he fails to conduct local government elections in the state.
The party berated the government for allegedly dissolving local government councils without due process.
The party said the dissolution was a ‘gross violation of the Nigerian constitution.
Announcing the threat in a statement on Thursday in Calabar, APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mens Ikpeme, accused the governor of dissolving “the local government councils without looking at the rule books.”
The release read in part: “There is no Nigerian law that supports the dissolution of local government councils, there is no Nigeria law that extends the tenure of local government councils, nor is there a law to amend the existing one, that the Caretaker Committee be appointed for local government council in Nigeria. The Nigeria Constitution Section 7 (first schedule) is very clear on the local government council’s operations.
Also read: APC calls for Governor Ayade’s impeachment
“Ayade will sit in the State Executive Meeting and come up with dissolution that they have sacked an elected council executive to appoint caretaker committee. This is a gross violation of the Nigerian constitution.
“All Progressives Congress shall seek redress in a court of law should Governor Ben Ayade commence a camouflage campaign for council elections without official announcement of a proper time table.
“APC shall ensure that funds for local government councils be suspended until proper elective officers are placed in position in their respective offices in the local government councils.”
- News24 Nigeria
(News24)
