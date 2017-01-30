Hello 

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

APC urges EFCC to probe alleged N15m fraud in Ondo Assembly

30 January 2017, 15:08

Akure -  The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate alleged N15 million fraud in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

News 24 had reported that paymaster of the Assembly, Makanjuola Adesina was caught with N15 million.

He claimed he was directed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Jumoke Akindele to take it to her residence.

The paymaster's claim was said to have infuriated some lawmakers, who later impeached Jumoke Akindele as the Speaker of the House.

The APC in In a statement on Monday by its Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, said it supported the change in the leadership of the Assembly.

“The removal of the Speaker, Ms Jumoke Akindele, and her Deputy, Mr Fatai Olu, on allegation of fraud is an attestation of Mimiko’s looting spree in all ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state in the last eight years.

“The party called on the EFCC to arrest the former Speaker, former Deputy Speaker, and former Majority Leader, Mr Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, for investigations over the alleged N15 million fraud and other financial recklessness in the Assembly.

Also read: Police take over Ondo APC secretariat

“The Assembly has been a rubber stamp of anything goes, under the leadership of the former Speaker.

“It is noteworthy that the honourable members could summon courage this time around to question the leadership of the house, which seems untouchable, by the outright removal of the Speaker and Deputy.

“The former Speaker has been of tremendous help to Gov. Olusegun Mimiko in plunging Ondo State into indebtedness to the tune of about N150 billion in loans without due process and commensurate achievements, but rather the money went into private pockets,’’ he said.

Adesanya said that the party would provide necessary support and information to the EFCC in the course of its investigation.

“We once again applauded the EFCC for a job well done during the arrest of Mr Johnson Ogunyemi, the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) over allegation of fraud in the commission.”

- News 24

Tags apc efcc ondo state corruption allegation party politics
