APC urges EFCC to probe alleged N15m fraud in Ondo Assembly

He claimed he was directed by the Speaker of the Assembly, Jumoke Akindele to take it to her residence.

The paymaster's claim was said to have infuriated some lawmakers, who later impeached Jumoke Akindele as the Speaker of the House.

The APC in In a statement on Monday by its Ondo State Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, said it supported the change in the leadership of the Assembly.

“The removal of the Speaker, Ms Jumoke Akindele, and her Deputy, Mr Fatai Olu, on allegation of fraud is an attestation of Mimiko’s looting spree in all ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state in the last eight years.

