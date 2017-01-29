Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

APC wins Edo by-election

Benin City - Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo.

Oghuma emerged winner with 39 876 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party candidate Jude Imagwe who polled 18193 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Shola Omotola, who announced the result at about 12:45 am on Sunday said the APC candidate won having scored the highest number of votes cast.

Omotola said that total a total of 59 301 votes were cast with 58 427 being valid votes and 874 rejected.

Speaking to newsmen, Oghuma assured the people of the constituency of effective representation.

“I want to assure Etsako people that I will not fail them.

“I will represent them well and their voices will be heared and I will not dissapoint them,” he said.

The by-election came following the election of the former holder of the seat, Mr Philip Shuaib, as Deputy Governor of the state.

