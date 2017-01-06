Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Atiku, Okowa’s largesse tears Delta APC apart

06 January 2017, 15:02

Asaba -  A donation by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and the largesse extended to the APC in Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has created a major division within the party in the state.

The party’s state Secretary, Chidi Okonji, has already been suspended for receiving the largesse on behalf of the party, reports Thisday

Okonji was accused of receiving N600 000 from Okowa on behalf of the party without the knowledge of other members.

While the money was said to be a grant to the party, the party however saw it as a bribe to the secretary to blur the fortunes of the party and make it ungovernable ahead of 2019

According to state APC chairman, Jones Ode Erue, who announced Okonji’s suspension in Asaba, a five-member disciplinary committee has subsequently been set up to investigate the alleged wrongdoing of the secretary.

Also read: Delta APC infighting intensifies

However, Okonji in a swift reaction debunked the allegation, describing his alleged indefinite suspension as a nullity from the outset as there was no meeting of the state party executive council to begin with.

According to him, Ode-Erue, was alleged to have received half of the money and angry that the amount allotted to the APC was meager, reports New Telegraph.

He said his problem started after he asked Ode-Erue to account for the monthly N5 million allowance he was collecting to run the party and the N13.5 million Christmas package given to the party.

Okonji also said he was being victimized because he urged the chairman to return the party bus donated by Atiku Abubakar, while also resisting the chairman from using his personal account to siphon the party’s funds.



- News 24

Tags apc ifeanyi okowa atiku abubakar delta state apc crisis
APC threatens to sue Gov Ayade over LG polls

06 January 2017, 13:26
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

