Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Bauchi APC passes vote of no confidence, removes LG Party Chairman

08 January 2017, 12:32

Most Read

Related Stories

Bauchi -  All Progressives Congress (APC) party chairman in Tafawa Balewa local government, Mijinyawa Hardo has been removed by members of the party's executive council.

The party executives at a press briefing in Bauchi said that they passed a vote of no confidence on the Tafawa Balewa Local Government chairman of the party over what they alleged as anti-party activities and sidelining other members.

They also informed that they had earlier written to the State party executives through the Chairman of the party, Uba Ahmed Nana about their resolution to remove Mijinyawa Hardo from the leadership of the party in Tafawa Balewa.

Addressing the Press Conference, Deputy Chairman of the party in Tafawa Balewa Local Government,  Alhaji Korau Bununu accused the ousted chairman of running activities of the party to satisfy his whims and caprices.

He said that the chairman has allegedly been using divide and rule tactics to arrogate to himself the entire functions of the party while trying to create enmity between the local government party executives and elected representatives from the area.

Bununu alleged that the removed chairman was also his negative temperament to APC leaders in the state, Governor Mohammed Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.

However in a reaction, the Bauchi State APC Publicity Secretary Auwal Jalla dismissed the claim saying that the decision taken is illegal and against the constitutional provisions of the party.

'The state APC executive will direct the Bauchi South Zonal Vice Chairman to direct an investigation into the issue to ascertain the masterminds of the whole saga. There are some people in that area who wanted to use some individuals to cause disaffection between members of the party in the area,"he said.


- NAN

Tags apc bauchi state apc crisis
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Rivers rerun: PDP demands reinstatement of dismissed policemen

08 January 2017, 07:08
All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.