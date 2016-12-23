Bayelsa APC constitutes peace panel

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.
Hi News addict,
Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.
Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.
Sunny. Hot.
Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile
All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.
Yenagoa - In a move that is targeted at restoring peace to the crisis-ridden chapter, the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee which cuts across the three senatorial district to resolve the crisis bedeviling the party since 2015 general elections.
The state executive of the party were splited into factions with a faction loyal to the former governor of the state Timiprye Sylva and the other working with the state chairman Tiwei Orunimighe.
A statement signed in Abuja on Thursday by Orunimighe, after the committee was constituted in Bayelsa, said the reconciliation committee was to reconcile various interests and factions in the state chapter of the party.
The statement said the inauguration which took place at the state secretariat of the party, in Yenagaoa, had in attendance, members of the state Working Committee, Senatorial chairmen, Local Government chairmen, Ward chairmen, party elders and members of the party across the state.
Also read: Buhari intervenes in Bayelsa APC crisis
While inaugurating the committee, Orunimighe called on the members to work assiduously for a genuine reconciliation, even as he urged them to reach out to all aggrieved persons with a view to uniting the party to focus on the task of changing Nigeria and Bayelsa state in particular.
He also called on party faithful in the state to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite the prevailing economic challenges which he said we’re part of the re-engineering process of the country.
Orunimighe expressed confidence in the ability of the President to drive the process of sustainable development in the country with his fight against graft, insecurity and the increase in capital spending.
Speaking earlier, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Felix Oboro, who is a former Secretary to the Bayelsa state Government, expressed joy in the foresight and resilience of the state executive of the party led by Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe in championing the reconciliation of aggrieved members in the state.
“This party would bounce back to life with the renewed vigour of the state Chairman and his Executive to strengthen the party by uniting all members who were in some form of disarray, since no known member of the party in the state had been given national appointment.”
He expressed hope that the committee which he chairs would bring about the needed peace and unity in the state chapter of the party for greater responsibility and performance in the state.
Also speaking, Livinus Opuakpa who is Secretary of the committee stated that the composition of the committee was timely, calling on all to bury their hatchets and work for the unity of the party in the state to face the challenges of an opposition party in the state.
The 12 man committee also has representatives from all the local governments of the state.
- NAN
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...
Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...
The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.
Read more...
It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...
A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...
Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity. Read more...
We have recently returned from a visit to Nigeria’s Borno State. Amid the hunger and displacement, we saw that something else was terribly wrong. Read more...
We the student body known as Biafran Students in Diaspora (BSD) wish to take this opportunity to respond formally to the utterances attributed to the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, an Igbo. Read more...
Read more...
A leader’s job is not to dictate, but rather to be respected, admired and be a trustee, of the land we love, with so much potential, a land which should be freer than free. Its still a long way to fufilling our destiny! Read more...
The recession should be seen as an opportunity for the country’s promotion as long as we all collectively conduct ourselves in a patriotic manner, writes Isaac Asabor.
Read more...
We want to imitate the whites in everything because we are ignorant of our inherent originality and content. We spend all our Naira to acquire his inventions because we so oblivious of our natural endowments that we allow him have it for free. Read more...
ADSU integrity forum has accused the Sunday Joshua Wugira, a lawyer, of adopting unorthodox tactics by abusing his privilege by attacking the integrity of ADSU Vice Chancellor Dr. Moses Zira Zaruwa, writes a News24 reader. Read more...
Poetry by Abdulsalam Jubril. Read more...
Every leader has the opportunity to become great and making himself immortal in the lives and hearts of people for generations to come. Will Mr. President seize this opportunity?, questions Abdulsalam Jubril. Read more...
Members of the black nationhood are very funny people with specialty in compromising everything they touch or learn, writes Olaniyi Odina. Read more...