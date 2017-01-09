Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

BREAKING: APGA’s national chairman Ozo Okafor is dead

09 January 2017, 10:22

Anambra - Ozo Nwabueze Okafor, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is dead.

A statement released by the party on Monday, January 9, has also confirmed his death

According to Okecheckwu Nkolagu, the assistant national financial secretary and a close political associate of Okafor, the APGA chieftain died at about 8am on Sunday, January 8.

The statement added: “Though his family could not be reached for comments, particularly his younger brother Chibuzor Okafor who is an SSA to the Governor of Enugu state, another political ally of our deceased National Chairman said Ozo Okafor died at Niger foundation hospital Enugu after a brief and sudden illness.

“We were informed that our National Chairman complained of weakness on January 5, 2017 and was rushed to Niger Foundation Hospital where he lost the battle three days later on the January 8. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ozo Okafor became APGA’s leader following the suspension of the embattled erstwhile National chairman, Victor Ike Oye.

Ozo Nwabueze Okafor who was popularly known as "Okpochengene" was a former National President of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON), and former Chairman of Enugu South local government council.

He is the owner of one of the most prestigious Lounge in Enugu; Platinum Lounge.

The lounge also release a press statement last night.

“With deep regret and so much pain in our hearts, we wish to announce the passing on of a hero, a father, a brother and a mentor, the CEO of PLATINUM EVENTS SPLENDOUR CENTRE; Nwabueze Okafor (Okpochengene) aka Don Mario. We deeply regret to say we are shutting down operations till next weekend in respect for a fallen hero.”

It should be recalled that in 2015, Ozo Nwabueze Okafor contested for Senate in Enugu East senatorial district under the platform of APGA but was declared by INEC to have lost to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Senator Gil Nnaji.

Shortly after the election, Ozo Nwabueze Okafor was nominated as our party (APGA) National Vice Chairman (south East) before he assumed the acting National Chairmanship of the party when Dr Victor Ike Oye was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

- News 24

Tags apga nigeria
