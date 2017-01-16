A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Buhari's ex-media aide, APC chieftains form new party

Abuja - Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a new political party known as Alliance for Feminine Agenda (AFA) has been formed, reports Thisday.

Some of the politicians who were at the inaugural meeting of the party held in Abuja at the weekend were former spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Denis Aghauya, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Jabi, Hajia Halima Turaki and Florence Wogu,

Others that attended the meeting were Gladys Abubakar, Hajia Binta Umar, Hajia Gambo Abubakar, Hajia Jumai Lawal Yusuf and Princes Thomas.

The promoters of the new party said they have reached out to prominent Nigerians like former first lady, Patience Jonathan, former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala, former Minister of Petroleum Allison Madueke, and many other women to join the feminine party. Aghauya, who presided over the meeting, said the focus would be to mobilise energies in women and youths in the country.



The new political party has also agreed to approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the next 7 days for registration.

