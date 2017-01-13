The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Complaints over ambassadors is now over, says APC

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said it does not expect any complaints again over the list of non-career ambassadorial nominees resubmitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had on Thursday resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate , two months after the legislature rejected his first list.

There were rumblings in the party over the previous list submitted by Buhari.

Some of the leaders of the party were said to be angry with Buhari for alienating them in the selection process.

This disappointment was said to have been more pronounced in the South-west geopolitical zone, where a majority of the APC leaders claimed complete ignorance of the persons appointed from their respective states.

But shortly after the new names were made public on Thursday, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi said President Buhari had considered the concerns of those who complained against the first list.

He noted that the President before compiling the fresh list listened and reacted to the concerns of party leaders against the previous list, reports Daily Trust

As far as we know, the President has responded after the initial complaints; the president has reacted to the initial complaints. So, the matter has been resolved and it has been sent to the National Assembly.”



- News 24