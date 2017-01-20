Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Council polls to hold February 11 in Oyo State

20 January 2017, 12:04

Most Read

Related Stories

Ibadan - John Ajeigbe, Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), says the local government election scheduled for February 11 will hold.

Ajeigbe gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

He said the commission had received monetary and other logistics required for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

The chairman said that elections would hold in 4,783 polling booths “but we may use additional polling points if the need arises.

“We are going to use updated voters register but card readers will not be used in this forthcoming elections.

“This is because card readers have not been accommodated in the law guiding our operations as regard local government elections in Oyo state’’, he added.

The chairman further assured stakeholders in the council polls that the commission would always play its role as an unbiased umpire and called for mutual understanding for a successful exercise.

He said the commission had gone round the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas to inspect OYSIEC offices and ascertain their preparedness for successful polls.

Ajeigbe stated that the commission had met with leaders of political parties, non-governmental organisations and security operatives as part of measures to guaranty peaceful and credible council polls.

He enjoined stakeholders “to play by the rules of the game to ensure free, fair and credible elections come Saturday February 11.’’

- NAN

Tags oyo state local elections
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

PDP sues senator for defecting to APC

20 January 2017, 10:05
(AP)

(AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.