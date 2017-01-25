Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Court sacks Ekiti PDP executive loyal to Fayose

25 January 2017, 07:23

Most Read

Related Stories

Ado Ekiti -   A Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday sacked a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party’s State Working Committee loyal to Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state.

Delivering his  judgement,  the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Williams Ajayi  remains the authentic chairman of the party in the state and consequently dissolved the faction led by Chief Gboyega Oguntuase.

Ajayi had in a suit number FCH/AD/CS/21/2015 filed on May 16, 2016, prayed  the court to recognise his own faction of the PDP in the congresses conducted in all the 177 wards , 16 local governments and the state on April 30 and May 4 and 5, 2016 , respectively.

The plaintiff further prayed  the court to pronounce him the authentic Chairman of the party as well as  order  the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC ) to grant him and his executive committee recognition.

Joined in the suit were: INEC(1st respondent) , PDP(2nd respondent),Ali Modu Sheriff(3rd respondent),Prof Wale Oladipo(4th) and Gboyega Oguntuase (5th respondent).

Justice Taiwo also said the motion on notice pending at the appeal court over attempt by the 2,3,4 and 5th respondents to change their lawyer and appointed Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) , as the lead counsel was not enough to delay the delivery of the judgement.

The counsel to the respondents, Bimpe Olatemiju  had drawn  the attention of the court to a letter dated January 19 and deposited with the registrar of the court to the effect that the court should set aside the proceeding of December 8, 2016, when the written addresses were adopted and the need to stay action on the court’s proceeding pending the determination of the motion on notice at the appellate court filed against the Oct. 12, 2016 ruling of the court.

The court had ruled against the  respondents’  their request to appoint Ozekhome as their lead counsel.

Justice Taiwo said: “A political party must operate within certain guidelines and when there is a crisis of this nature in a party, we use the party’s constitution and the 1999 constitution to remedy the constitution.

“It is not in dispute that 2,3,4,5 respondents were jointly represented, and not in dispute that 2 and 3 are members of the PDP .

Also read: Former Speaker Enugu State Assembly, followers defect to APC

“It is not also in dispute that 3rd and 4th respondents were still acting as the Chairman and National Secretary.

“So, going by the PDP’s guidelines, the power to conduct congresses at the wards, local governments and state levels can only be directed by NWC and since these people were still in charge at that time, any other directive or parallel congress by any other body is null and void,” Taiwo said

Reacting to the judgment, Oguntuase said he would appeal against it

“We will appeal the judgment.  I plead with all the PDP members in the state to remain calm. In that judgement I saw humour and I didn’t see honour and candour

“How will you call yourself a Chairman when the governor is not behind you, when all the National Assembly members and state assembly lawmakers are not behind you? So, this is not the last court”, he said.















- NAN

Tags pdp ayodele fayose ekiti state pdp crisis
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

APC rejects Buhari's nominee for head of agency

24 January 2017, 15:14

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.