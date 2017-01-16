Edo APC sacks embattled youth leader

Eriyo is presently in detention in prison custody in Benin the state capital for alleged threat to the life of the Secretary of the party, Osaro Idah.

He was sacked at a meeting of APC leaders in Oredo Local Government on Sunday, reports The Nation.

Also sacked at the meeting were: the Chairman of APC in Oredo, Peter Okoro; Woman Leader, Lauretta Uhunmwagho; Sunday Osaguana and Imafidon Oziegbe, among others.

Godwill Alari was named the acting Chairman of the APC in Oredo Local Government.



