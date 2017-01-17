Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu, PDP tender evidence at tribunal

Benin City - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the September 28, 2016 governorship election in Edo State Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have tendered documentary evidence before the tribunal. in support of their petition at the state election petitions tribunal.

Ize-Iyamu and the PDP are challenging the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Yusuf Alli, who is the lead counsel for the petitioners presented the documents to the three-man tribunal headed by Justice Ahmed Badamas, reports Today.

The tribunal according to Thisday had Wednesday last week granted an adjournment to enable counsel in the matter sort out non-contentious documentary evidence in conjunction with the tribunal registrar.

At resumption of hearing of the petition on Monday, Alli who led 41 other Lawyers, disclosed that the parties had verified Forms EC8A (result sheets) for the 18 local government areas in the state, in addition to Voter Registers for two local government areas.

He requested the tribunal to grant two more days to enable the parties verify the Voter Registers for the remaining 16 local government areas.

The tribunal, consequently, granted the request and adjourned sitting to January 19.









