Faleke fires back at Kogi APC leaders

Lokoja - Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Kogi State, James Faleke has fired back at leaders of the party who are oppose to his nomination as a minister .

Faleke according to Tribune referred to the leaders as empty vessels.

News 24 recalls that the leaders had on Tuesday cal onl President Muhammadu Nuhari not to nominate or appoint Faleke as minister from the state.

They noted that Faleke's appointment will bring serious crisis to the party in the state.

But Faleke in his response to the leaders, said they are working for a particular interest.

He noted that their anger and gang up against him amounted to nothing.

He stated that it was strange that the leaders were campaigning against a nomination that was yet to be made by the president, who had the prerogative of appointing a minister.









