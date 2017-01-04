Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Fayemi laughs off 'plot' to remove Fayose

Abuja - The office of former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has refuted allegations by his successor, Ayodele Fayose, some Abuja-based Ekiti politicians were plotting to remove the governor.

“It would appear Governor Fayose wakes up daily in search of new controversies and making one spurious allegation after another,” said Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi’s spokesperson.

He said it did not matter to Fayose whether such allegations were reasonable, logical or sensible.

“This allegation is not only irresponsible, it is quite unfair to the two former governors of the state,” said Oyebode.

“And one is not surprised at this, because under Fayose falsehood has been elevated to the level of statecraft, sustained by machinery of state.”

Oyebode advised Fayose to concentrate on honouring the promises he made to the Ekiti electorate.

“Let him pay workers their salaries, take governance more seriously and make the state safe for lives, property and investments.”

– CAJ News

