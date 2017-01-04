Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Fayemi laughs off 'plot' to remove Fayose

04 January 2017, 20:51

Abuja - The office of former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has refuted allegations by his successor, Ayodele Fayose, some Abuja-based Ekiti politicians were plotting to remove the governor.

“It would appear Governor Fayose wakes up daily in search of new controversies and making one spurious allegation after another,” said Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi’s spokesperson.

He said it did not matter to Fayose whether such allegations were reasonable, logical or sensible.

“This allegation is not only irresponsible, it is quite unfair to the two former governors of the state,” said Oyebode.

“And one is not surprised at this, because under Fayose falsehood has been elevated to the level of statecraft, sustained by machinery of state.”

Also read: Fayose accuses DSS of leaking phone conversation with Wike

Oyebode advised Fayose to concentrate on honouring the promises he made to the Ekiti electorate.

“Let him pay workers their salaries, take governance more seriously and make the state safe for lives, property and investments.”

– CAJ News

- CAJ News

Tags ekiti state kayode fayemi ayodele fayose politics
Anxiety grips presidency over APC governors’ visit to Wike

04 January 2017, 15:03
