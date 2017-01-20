Hello 

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Fayose emerges Chairman Of PDP Governors’ Forum

20 January 2017, 08:17

Abuja - Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has emerged as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Serake Dickson, announced this to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday night.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most senior governor on the platform of the party.

Flanked by other governors present at the meeting and the leaders of the party, Dickson said the Ekiti State governor was collectively chosen by all other governors in the party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose promised not to let the party down.

Tribune reports that Fayose also vowed to “pull down the wall of Jericho” surrounding the party.

He promised to embark on total mobilization of members nationwide ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Also read: PDP Gov's Forum: Fayose kicks against Mimiko's emergence

He assured that the party would work very hard to reclaim its lost states and central government in 2019.

Fayose replaced former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko whose tenure as governor ends in a few days.

- News 24

