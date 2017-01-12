Fayose goes spiritual over successor

Fayose, who was reacting to the demand by the people of the town that Ikere-Ekiti should produce the next governor of the state, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for God’s directive.

While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state could produce their children to seek election into the office of the governor of the state, he urged the people ‎to also take the matter before God.

He promised to create to create a level playing ground for all aspirants.

I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election. As for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, we still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast would have been clearer,” he said.



