Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Fayose goes spiritual over successor

12 January 2017, 16:02

Ado Ekiti -  Gov Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has gone spiritual over who to succeed him after his tenure expires in 2018

Fayose said he is waiting to hear from God on who to support  as the next governor of the state, reports Nigerian Eye

Fayose, who was reacting to the demand by the people of the town that Ikere-Ekiti should produce the next governor of the state, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for God’s directive.

While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state could produce their children to seek election into the office of the governor of the state, he urged the people ‎to also take the matter before God.

Also read: Fayose denies eyeing Buhari’s job in 2019

He promised to create to create a level playing ground for all aspirants.

I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election. As for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, we still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast would have been clearer,” he said.


- News 24

