APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Fayose meets Daniel, Gana over resolution of crisis in PDP

24 January 2017, 13:29

Lagos -  Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti sSate and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governors’ Forum has met with some chieftains of the party in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis in the PDP.

Fayose on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel in his Lagos residence.

He called for support for all-inclusive efforts to rebuild the PDP, describing the party as “a sleeping, and not a dead lion.”

Fayose according to Premium Times urged all serving and former governors as well as other leaders of the PDP to rise to the rescue of the party by providing fearless and sincere leadership for party faithful,
He described the continuous closure of the party’s national secretariat as part of the deliberate efforts of the APC led federal government and its agents like the police and SSS to make Nigeria a one party state.

Fayose promised to work with all PDP leaders across the country to make a success of his tenure,

Fayose had earlier received former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana and former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, who visited the governor at his Lagos residence to congratulate him.
- News 24

Tags pdp ayodele fayose lagos state pdp crisi
2017 election: APGA shuts out other aspirants for Obiano

24 January 2017, 13:06

