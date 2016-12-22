Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Former Plateau Deputy governor, others dump PDP for APC

Jos - The immediate past Deputy governor of Plateau State, Ignatius Longjang on Wednesday officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Longjang, a deputy to former governor Jonah Jang, was received along with another former governor and now senator representing Plateau Central, Joshua Dariye, by the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun,

The event took place at the Jos township stadium.

Also received into the APC were the incumbent deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yusuf Gagdi, and many other new entrants, reports Daily Trust.

In his remarks after receiving the defectors, Oyegun said President Muhammadu Buhari was working day and night to change the nation for better. Daily Post reports that Gov Simon Lalong said the event marked the return of “who is who in Plateau politics”. "This is the return of who is who in Plateau, the APC in Plateau has come to stay and I believe the party would capture more States in the future elections"











