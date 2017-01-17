Former Senate President, ex- Speaker set to dump PDP for APC

Abuja - Former Senate president, Ken Nnamani and immediate past Speaker of Enugu House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, are among top politicians in the state who are expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).



According to a report on Nation, both Nnamani and Odo will use the period of three weeks registration exercise which began on Monday in the South East to formalise their movement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They will be following the footsteps of the former governor of Old Anambra, Senator Jim Nwobodo and wife of former PDP national chairman, Dorothy Nwodo, who had earlier cross carpeted from the PDP to APC.



Speaking with newsmen at the end of the party’s stakeholders meeting in Enugu on Monday, January 16, Enugu state APC chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye, said that the party’s door is wide open to all including Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu according to Naij.



Nwoye dismissed reports in some sections of the media that the party was not ready to admit Ekweremadu into its fold should the lawmaker indicate interest to do so.



He said the party will accommodate all genuine democrats and progressives in the state and South East in general ‘‘without any tariff.’’

- News 24