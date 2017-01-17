Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Former Senate President, ex- Speaker set to dump PDP for APC

17 January 2017, 11:02

Abuja - Former Senate president, Ken Nnamani and immediate past Speaker of Enugu House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, are among top politicians in the state who are expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a report on Nation, both Nnamani and Odo will use the period of three weeks registration exercise which began on Monday in the South East to formalise their movement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They will be following the footsteps of the former governor of Old Anambra, Senator Jim Nwobodo and wife of former PDP national chairman, Dorothy Nwodo, who had earlier cross carpeted from the PDP to APC.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the party’s stakeholders meeting in Enugu on Monday, January 16, Enugu state APC chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye, said that the party’s door is wide open to all including Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu according to Naij.

Nwoye dismissed reports in some sections of the media that the party was not ready to admit Ekweremadu into its fold should the lawmaker indicate interest to do so.

He said the party will accommodate all genuine democrats and progressives in the state and South East in general ‘‘without any tariff.’’

- News 24

Tags apc pdp nigeria
Buhari's ex-media aide, APC chieftains form new party

16 January 2017, 17:44
Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

