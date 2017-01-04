The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Gov Shettima wants PDP proscribed

Makurdi - The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has called for the proscription of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor according to Daily Trust described the party as evil.

Shettima, who led his counterparts from Bauchi and Kano states, Mohammed Abubakar and Abdullahi Ganduje on a solidarity visit to the newly elected Tor Tiv in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday, made the remark at Senator George Akume’s house.

Though Shettima did not elaborate on why the PDP should be proscribed, he said that if Buhari had not won the 2015 presidential election, Nigeria would have gone into extinction.

He noted that the PDP-led administration was at the verge of destroying the basic component that bonded Nigeria, adding that Buhari’s victory saved the country.

“Had President Buhari not win the election in 2015, Nigeria would have gone into extinction and as it is now, the PDP need to be proscribed.



- News 24