Gov Umahi dares Onu, APC

09 January 2017, 13:05

Abakaliki -  Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has dismissed the threat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of wresting power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor boosted that the PDP will still regain power in the state in 2019 and beyond.

The governor who was apparently making reference to the statement earlier credited to the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu that APC would drain the PDP in the state in 2019 jokingly said, “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again.”

Umahi spoke on Sunday when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as stakeholders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a courtesy call.

He explained that his efforts to transform the state had made it impossible for brooms to be useful in the state, reports Sun.

“When you have broom in Ebonyi State where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat? There is nothing to sweep. They have to take their (brooms) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping.

Also read : APC in South East vows to take over power from PDP in 2019

He said the only recognisable APC member in the state was President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have always said APC is one man and that’s the President.  The President is a man with good character and that is why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State. The state is dear to the President but not in the hearts of the masqueraders who have not given anybody chalk.

He called on those he described as political jobbers to queue behind his administration to transform the state.


- News 24

Tags apc pdp ebonyi state party politics
