Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Ifeanyi Ubah defects to APC

05 January 2017, 11:28

Awka - Billionaire and Chairman of Capital Oil Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection to the party is to enable him prosecute his ambition of governing Anambra State.

The Anambra governorship election will hold this year.

Ubah according to Leadership made his intention known on Tuesday at an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Expectedly, Ubah will be slugging it out with other APC stalwarts like Dr Chris Ngige, Uche Ekwunife, Chike Obidigbo among others for the  party's ticket.

However, all the opposition forces have the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to contend with in the Anambra elections.

News 24 recalls that Ubah contested the 2013 governorship election in the state under the platform of the Labour Party


- News 24

