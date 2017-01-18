I’m not leaving PDP for APC, says Ekweremadu

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.
Abuja - Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that the he could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain his position
Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Hon. Okey Ozoani, described the reports as “a fantasy of those peddling it.”
He assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and Nigerians that “Ekweremadu is going no where.”
He said: “Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.
“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.
Also read: PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President
“The primary responsibility the Constitution places on our government is to cater for the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.
“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the Senators have continued to accord them”.
“By strength alone shall no man prevail. Therefore, let us get down on our knees and continue to present the government and the country before God”, Ozoani added.
News 24 recalls that some senators of the APC had urged Ekweremadu to join the party.
The call on Ekweremadu to join the APC came just 24 hours after the APC caucus in the Senate removed Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader and replaced him with Ahmed Lawan.
During the adoption of the Votes and proceedings to affirmed Ndume's removal, there was a mild drama as Senator Kabiru Marafa, who moved for the adoption reaffirmed his call on Ekweremadu, to decamp from the PDP to APC.
Marafa, who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate, said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President's position.
Seconding, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) also asked Ekweremadu to decamp to APC
- News 24
