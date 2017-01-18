I’m not leaving PDP for APC, says Ekweremadu

Hello 

18 January 2017, 15:21

Abuja -   Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that the  he could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain his position

Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Hon. Okey Ozoani, described the reports as “a fantasy of those peddling it.”

He assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and Nigerians that “Ekweremadu is going no where.”

He said: “Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is his view that Nigeria has to first exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.

Also read: PDP warns against attempt to remove Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President

“The primary responsibility the Constitution places on our government is to cater for the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should necessarily get serious and preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.

“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the Senators have continued to accord them”.

“By strength alone shall no man prevail. Therefore, let us get down on our knees and continue to present the government and the country before God”, Ozoani added.

News 24 recalls that some senators of the APC had urged Ekweremadu to join the party.

The call on  Ekweremadu to join the APC came just 24 hours after the APC caucus in the Senate removed Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader and replaced him with Ahmed Lawan.

During the adoption of the Votes and proceedings to affirmed Ndume's removal, there was a mild drama as Senator Kabiru Marafa, who moved for the adoption reaffirmed his call on Ekweremadu, to decamp from the PDP to APC.

Marafa, who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate, said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President's position.

Seconding, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) also asked Ekweremadu to decamp to APC

 

- News 24

Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

