I’m not leaving PDP for APC, says Ekweremadu

News 24 recalls that some senators of the APC had urged Ekweremadu to join the party.

The call on Ekweremadu to join the APC came just 24 hours after the APC caucus in the Senate removed Ali Ndume as the Senate Leader and replaced him with Ahmed Lawan.

During the adoption of the Votes and proceedings to affirmed Ndume's removal, there was a mild drama as Senator Kabiru Marafa, who moved for the adoption reaffirmed his call on Ekweremadu, to decamp from the PDP to APC.

Marafa, who said the emergence of Lawan has ended the storm in the Senate, said the only seat remaining for the APC to clinch is the Deputy Senate President's position.

Seconding, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) also asked Ekweremadu to decamp to APC



