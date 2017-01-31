All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Ize-Iyamu urges tribunal to declare him winner of Edo governorship election

Benin City - The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in the September 28 governorship polls in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has urged the state election tribunal to declare him winner of the election, reports Vanguard.

Iyamu made the declaration on Monday while testifying in the petition he and his party filed against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of All Progressives Congress (APC) by Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) as the winner of the election.

Ize-Iyamu , who was led in evidence by Yusuf Alli (SAN) leading other legal practitioners for the petitioners, reiterated his call on the election petitions tribunal to declare him the rightful winner of the poll.

He claimed that the Second Respondent in the petition, Obaseki, was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election

The clergyman, Daily Post reports, maintained that he scored the highest number of votes in the election which was held across 2,629 polling units in the state.

He contended that Obaseki’s election was invalidated for alleged non- compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

Ize-Iyamu also told the tribunal that the election of the second respondent was invalid due to alleged corrupt practices.













