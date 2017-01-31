Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Ize-Iyamu urges tribunal to declare him winner of Edo governorship election

31 January 2017, 14:04

Benin City -  The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in the September 28 governorship polls in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has urged the state election tribunal to declare him winner of the election, reports Vanguard.

Iyamu made the declaration on Monday while testifying in the petition he and his party filed against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of All Progressives Congress (APC) by Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) as the winner of the election.

Ize-Iyamu , who was led in evidence by Yusuf Alli (SAN) leading other legal practitioners for the petitioners, reiterated his call on the election petitions tribunal to declare him the rightful winner of the poll.

Also read: Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu, PDP tender evidence at tribunal

He claimed that the Second Respondent in the petition, Obaseki, was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election

The clergyman, Daily Post reports,  maintained that he scored the highest number of votes in the election which was held across 2,629 polling units in the state.

He contended that Obaseki’s election was invalidated for alleged non- compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

Ize-Iyamu also told the tribunal that the election of the second respondent was invalid due to alleged corrupt practices.




- News 24

