Jegede makes U-turn over election tribunal

Akure - The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has decided against challenging the outcome of the election in court.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed to Vanguard that he had accepted the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in good faith and had moved on in the spirits of good sportsmanship.

The PDP candidate said that there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

Jegede has not filed any petition against Akeredolu’s victory as expected in law more than 21 days after the announcement of the results of the poll.

The time to file petitions at the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the election result lapsed on Sunday, December 18.

It is, however, not clear if his party, the PDP, will disagree with him and approach the Election Petition Tribunal to seek to upturn the APC’s victory.

News 24 recalls that Jegede polled over 150 380 votes to Akeredolu’s 244 842 votes in the final result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).













