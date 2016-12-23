Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 presidential election

Yenagoa - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked reports which claimed that he spoke about 2019 elections in a meeting with his kinsmen in his hometown, Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

News 24 recalls that there were reports that quoting Jonathan as saying he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Jonathan was quoted to have said that he has been he receiving calls, messages and mails from both local and international groups, asking him to contest in 2019.

He was said to have made the statement while addressing his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit in his hometown, Otueke in Bayelsa State.

But Jonathan in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze on Thursday dismissed the claim as lies, stressing that he was neither in his home state on the stated date nor met with his “kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit”, as claimed in the report.