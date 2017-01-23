Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Jonathan’s minister defects to APC

Jalingo - The immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen. Joel Ikenya has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ikenya hails from Taraba State and served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former minister, who announced his defection on Monday, said he took the decision following the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration, reports Sun.

He urged Nigerians especially those from the North-East, to key into the policies and programmes of the President for the socio-economic development of the country.

The former minister pledged the `unflinching support’ of his and his supporters to the President to enable him (Buhari) lead the nation to greater heights.

Ikenya's defection came a day after former Senate President, Ken Nnamani decamped from the PDP to APC

Nnnamani was the President of the Senate from 2005 to 2007.

