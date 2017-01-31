Hello 

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

MASSOB tags S/East defectors to APC as enemies of Biafra

31 January 2017, 11:09

Related Stories

Enugu - The Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Monday took a swipe on some politicians from South-east who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), branding them “real enemies of Biafra.”

 
MASSOB National Director for Publicity, Samuel Edeson, in a statement in Enugu, said the group aligns with the position of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who accused the defectors of selfish pursuit, adding that the defectors have no political value in Igboland.

The group berated a particular defector whom it said was not useful to either the state or Ndigbo when he led the National Assembly.
 

“They (Ndigbo) never benefited anything during his tenure as Senate President. These men are contract seekers that have no Igbo interest in mind. Time has come when we will no longer accept these kind of men in Igbo land. We are going to mobilize all the genuine pro-Biafra agitators and Igbo youths against these selfish greedy politicians.

Also read: APC in South East vows to take over power from PDP in 2019

“Who among these men that decamped to APC can beat his chest and boldly say that this is what I did for my people. Nobody will use Igbo land as battle field again like NPN/NPP in 1983.

“The Fulani herdsmen killed our people in Nimbo Uzo-Uwani, killed in Awgu; Umuahia, Delta and other places and they did not see reasons to speak against these killings of innocent people.

“They are political prostitutes. When we said last year that we are going to make this government ungovernable, they thought that we are going to fight them with arms, or going to the streets to protest. No, with our diplomatic moves, we have been able to achieve a lot,” said MASSOB.








- News 24

Tags apc massob enugu state party politics
