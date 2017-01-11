Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Mimiko, Jegede stopped PDP from challenging Akeredolu's victory

Abuja - Fresh facts have emerged on how the Peoples Democratic Party did not challenge the result of the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State.

The party was stopped from going to the election tribunal by Governor Olusegun Mimiko and the party’s candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The party said that if not for the duo, it was determined to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) at the election petition tribunal.

Adeyeye noted that the party respect the duo’s decision because they are principal stakeholders in the party.

News 24 recalls that Adeyeye earlier directed Jegede and the Ondo State chapter of the PDP to proceed to the tribunal to challenge Akeredolu’s victory.

Also read: Jegede makes U-turn over election tribunal

Adeyeye, in a statement shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Akeredolu the winner of the election, condemned the announcement.

But in a surprise move, Mimiko and Jegede discarded the party’s directive and congratulated Akeredolu, saying the outcome of the election would not be contested.



















- News 24