Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Mimiko, Jegede stopped PDP from challenging Akeredolu's victory

11 January 2017, 13:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Fresh facts have emerged on how the Peoples Democratic Party did not challenge the result of the November 26 governorship election in Ondo State.

The party was stopped from going to the election tribunal by Governor Olusegun Mimiko and the party’s candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The party said that if not for the duo, it was determined to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate,  Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) at the election petition tribunal.

Adeyeye noted that the party respect the duo’s decision because they are principal stakeholders in the party.

News 24 recalls that Adeyeye earlier directed Jegede and the Ondo State chapter of the PDP to proceed to the tribunal to challenge Akeredolu’s victory.

Also read: Jegede makes U-turn over election tribunal

Adeyeye, in a statement shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Akeredolu the winner of the election, condemned the announcement.

But in a surprise move, Mimiko and Jegede discarded the party’s directive and congratulated Akeredolu, saying the outcome of the election would not be contested.







- News 24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

PHOTO: APC youths in Rivers burn brooms, coffin engraved with APC logo

11 January 2017, 10:26
PDP

PDP

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.