FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose

19 January 2017, 14:06

Ado Ekiti - Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said Nigerians will vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections over the abysmal performance of the current administration.

Fayose said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday.

He said the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari have made life more difficult for Nigerians.

He said, “Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now‎. What I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him.‎ Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting. If a nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose‎. ‎Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019.‎ It is obvious.

“Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s. Also, ‎he is vindictive and apart from military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeira.‎ His government then was run by Idiagbon.”

Fayose also said Buhari is not as tolerant as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“He is also not tolerant. You can’t compare him with Dr Goodluck Jonathan. ‎Jonathan‎ accepted defeat in an election he conducted,” he stated.
- News 24

Tags apc ayodele fayose muhammadu buhari ekiti state 2019 elections
