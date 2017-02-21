Hello 

Northerners want Abubakar to replace Buhari in 2019

21 February 2017, 10:01

Kaduna - Plans to ensure former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stood for the presidential election in 2019 are intensifying.

The Atiku Care Foundation, which has expressed its support for the politician, has embarked on an “enlightenment exercise” in thousands of polling units in the Kaduna State ahead of the poll.

Publicity Secretary of the foundation, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, said already two-thirds of the 7 400 polling units have been visited with the electorate welcoming the team with enthusiasm.

He said the visits were aimed at educating the people on basic democratic principles.

“In every stop, the good people echo the voice of the previous, calling on Atiku to come and continue the good work of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Atiku Care Foundation Kaduna team led by Ibrahim Danfulani, while on the visits, distributes educational handbills which illustrate how to participate effectively in an electoral process to the masses.

This keys into other advocacy groups with similar aims and objectives like the Global Support for Atiku Abubakar (GSAA) that recently transformed from Turaki Vanguards.

Abubakar was vice president from 1999 to 2007. 

- CAJ News

Tags atiku abubakar nigeria
