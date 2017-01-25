A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Obasanjo canvasses for Igbo Presidency in 2019

Abeokuta -Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the South-East geopolitical zone in producing the next President of the country in the 2019 general elections.

He stated this when he hosted the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, at his Abeokuta Hilltop residence on Tuesday. Also read: Obasanjo is an enemy of Igbos – MASSOB Obasanjo said he was in support of the return to regional governance, as it will solve the problem of marginalization. Tribune reports that Obasanjo said it was his desire for a just and fair country that informed why he worked for the emergence of a South-South President in 2011.

Obasanjo said, “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency too.

He also said the people of Ogun West senatorial district, should be allowed to produce the next Governor, reports The Nation

Since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the South East region is yet to produce the country’s President

The Southwest, North and minority South – South have had shots at the Presidency at different times.

