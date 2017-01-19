Hello 

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Obiano debunks plan to join APC

19 January 2017, 15:17

Awka -  Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Wednesday debunked speculations that he was planning to dump the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communications and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, the governor said the rumoured intention of his defection was a figment of the imagination of the opposition which  could  only be consigned to the dustbin.

While affirming that he would seek reelection, the governor stressed that he had no intention of dumping APGA to realize his ambition.

 He said APGA had brought so much dividends of democracy to Anambra people.

The statement read in part, “The rumour that Chief Obiano is in talks with another political party with a view to jump ship is a wishful thinking of the rumour mongers and at best a calculated attempt by the opposition to cause disaffection and confusion amongst the governor’s teeming supporters.

“Governor Obiano has over the years implemented the APGA manifesto which has impacted positively on the lives of Anambra people and will continue to stay with the winning team and formula.

“The fruit of APGA platform is there for everyone to see and he will continue to champion the APGA cause just as his re-election bid gathers momentum.”

He said Obiano did not need to dump APGA or join another political party to be re-elected as his developmental strides and gigantic footprints were there for all to see.


 


- News 24

Tags apga apc willie obiano anambra state party politics
