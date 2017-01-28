Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Ondo Assembly Speaker, deputy impeached

28 January 2017, 05:45

Akure -  Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, has been impeached by lawmakers on Friday.

Akindele, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, is representing Okitipupa in the Assembly.

Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division in the Northern District was also impeached.

The two principal officers were impeached by 14 out of the twenty-six Ondo State House of Assembly members, reports Daily Post.

They were reportedly removed outside the Assembly premises and at odd time.

The Assembly has 21 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has five.

The suspension followed an incident, where the house paymaster was allegedly caught by members of the assembly with the sum of N15million at the premises of the Assembly.

When confronted, the paymaster said he was acting on the instruction of the suspended speaker, Princess Jumoke Akindele, who ordered him to bring the money to her residence.

The House which eventually sat at about 5pm moved that the leadership under Akindele had failed, as the lawmakers were not aware of the approval of the said sum.

A lawmaker representing Ilaje 1 State Constituency, Hon. Coker Malachi, has been elected the new Speaker of the House, The Nation reports.

Ayodele Arowole from Owo state constituency I was picked as his deputy while Olamide George from Akure north State constituency has been appointed as the Majority leader.

It was gathered that the Assembly had been in crisis since March last year when Akindele and Olotu were first impeached

News 24 recalls that Akindele and Olotu were first impeached in March but the intervention of Governor Olusegun Mimiko helped in reversing the impeachment.

- News24

Tags pdp ondo state parliament
APC raises constitution review committee

26 January 2017, 17:03

