Ondo Assembly Speaker, deputy impeached

Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division in the Northern District was also impeached.

The two principal officers were impeached by 14 out of the twenty-six Ondo State House of Assembly members, reports Daily Post.

They were reportedly removed outside the Assembly premises and at odd time.

The Assembly has 21 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has five.



When confronted, the paymaster said he was acting on the instruction of the suspended speaker, Princess Jumoke Akindele, who ordered him to bring the money to her residence. The House which eventually sat at about 5pm moved that the leadership under Akindele had failed, as the lawmakers were not aware of the approval of the said sum.

The suspension followed an incident, where the house paymaster was allegedly caught by members of the assembly with the sum of N15million at the premises of the Assembly.

A lawmaker representing Ilaje 1 State Constituency, Hon. Coker Malachi, has been elected the new Speaker of the House, The Nation reports.

Ayodele Arowole from Owo state constituency I was picked as his deputy while Olamide George from Akure north State constituency has been appointed as the Majority leader.

It was gathered that the Assembly had been in crisis since March last year when Akindele and Olotu were first impeached